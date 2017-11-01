Sinclair Broadcast Group, whose pending acquisition of Tribune Media stands to make the No. 1 local TV player a far more influential colossus, reported declines in third-quarter revenue and profits but praised the FCC’s recent deregulatory moves. It said it expects the Tribune deal to close by early 2018.

Total revenues dipped 3.3% to $670.9 million, compared with $693.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company identified $3.1 million of lost revenue it blamed on the impact of the hurricane season and “other one-time adjustments.” Operating income of $103.4 million exceeded the company’s projections but was down 33% from a year ago. The current quarter’s operating income included $8.8 million of one-time transaction and spectrum auction expenses, Sinclair said, and $3.1 million of lost revenue as a result of the impact of the hurricane season and other one-time issues.

Executive chairman David Smith, pugnacious son of the company’s founder, offered a quote in the official earnings release that summed up Sinclair’s marketplace philosophy. The company has grown from a single Baltimore radio station to become the top station owner in the country, through a combination of sharp-elbowed negotiating tactics and political maneuvering. It is poised to benefit from the Trump Era’s deregulatory climate, as the Republican-controlled FCC sets about rolling back regulations that preserved net neutrality and limited a single owner’s ability to control more than two stations in a single market.

“This month, the Federal Communications Commission will be addressing certain deregulatory rulemakings for the television broadcast industry, recognizing that the competitive marketplace has changed and broadcasters actually do compete against everyone for viewers and advertising dollars,” Smith said. “Their review also recognizes that the current rules no longer reflect the realities of today’s media landscape and consumer viewing habits. We applaud the FCC’s action to level the playing field, especially in light of emerging technologies and consolidation in the telecom and cable industries.”

President and CEO Chris Ripley said the company “continued to deliver” despite storms and other one-time charges. , President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the quarter, we grew our share of our markets’ revenues, excluding political, versus last year. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our expectation is for pro forma core advertising revenues … to grow mid-single digit percentage points over the same period last year.”

Execs will discuss the quarterly results with Wall Street analysts later this morning during a conference call. Check back here for updates.