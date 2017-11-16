WGN America has set the premiere date and released a trailer for Shoot the Messenger, an eight-part thriller starring Orphan Black‘s Elyse Levesque.

The series will premiere Monday February 26, 2018 at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

Shoot the Messenger follows Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque), a young reporter trying to balance a messy personal life with a burgeoning career. Things begin to go sideways for Daisy when she witnesses a murder she thinks is gang related, only to find herself slowly drawn into an interconnected web of criminal and illicit sexual activity that reaches into the corridors of corporate and political power.

It’s the kind of news story that will destroy lives, including those of her own family. With help from her editor Mary Foster (Alex Kingston), co-worker Simon Olenski (Lucas Bryant), and lead homicide detective Kevin Lutz (Lyriq Bent), Daisy uncovers a cover-up so scandalous it could bring down the government.

The eight-part series is produced by Jennifer Holness and Victoria Woods for Hungry Eyes Film & Television Inc. in association with CBC Television and ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Shoot the Messenger is co-created by Jennifer Holness and Sudz Sutherland, who also serves as the lead director on the series.