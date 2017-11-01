Sherri Strain, founding partner of The Asylum, the distribution and production company that brought us the cult horror Sharknado franchise, has joined the newly formed genre company Thriller Films, along with Justin Jones, Rhett Giles and Zeus Zamani.

Thriller Films, launched at this year’s American Film Market, also has a strong production arm and is focused on representing high-quality, independent genre pictures that are both marketable and sought after internationally.

“Having worked with Justin and Rhett for many years, and being very impressed with the quality of projects they’ve produced with Zeus, I’m very excited to be part of Thriller Films,” Strain said.

Thriller Films’ slate includes Angels Fallen (Michael Madsen), Escape: Puzzle of Fear (Omar Gooding, Nick Turturro) and American Exorcism (Jessica Morris).