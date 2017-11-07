It’s been nearly seven years since we were introduced to Gnomeo and Juliet, and now the garden-variety couple resides in London. They were supposed to live happily ever after, but then the gnome-nappings began. And there’s only one man — er, gnome — who can crack the case.

Paramount Pictures

Here is the trailer for Sherlock Gnomes, the long-in-the-works sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo and Juliet. With the titular couple (returnees James McAvoy and Emily Blunt) newly arrived in the English capital, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. But when their friends and family turn up missing, they call in the legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes (Johnny Depp).

The sworn protector of London’s garden gnomes arrives with his sidekick Watson (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to investigate the case. The mystery lead the garden partiers on a rollicking adventure where they will meet all new ornaments and explore an undiscovered side of the city.

Michael Caine, Maggie Smith, Stephen Merchant and Ozzy Osbourne reprise their voice roles from the original pic, which grossed just a tick under $100 million worldwide. New to the franchise, along with Depp and Ejiofor, is Mary J. Blige. Elton John and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin contributed original music for the toon, which is directed by Kung Fu Panda co-helmer John Stevenson from a script by Ben Zazove.

Paramount Pictures releases the film from MGM and Paramount Animation on March 23. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.