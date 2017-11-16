Shea Whigham is set to appear in two hotly-anticipated films. The actor will play Wayne Vincent, father to Lynne Cheney, in the Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney biopic, which details the career of Cheney from Halliburton CEO to the most power Vice President in history. The pic stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. McKay is producing along with his Gary Sanchez Productions partners Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick as well as Brad Pitt and Dede Garner via Plan B.

In addition, he will also co-star in Universal Pictures’ Neil Armstrong movie, First Man, joining Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler., and Claire Foy. Damien Chazelle is directing the pic from a script by Josh Singer, based on James R. Hansen’s book. Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen producing along with Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner is exec producing. Universal, who is co-financing with Amblin Entertainment, will release the film October 12.

Other upcoming projects include Labyrinth with Johnny Depp, The Catcher Was A Spy, opposite Paul Rudd and the miniseries Waco. He is repped by CAA and Principal