Literary manager and producer Sharlene Martin and her Martin Literary & Media Management are teaming with ITV America, signing an exclusive overall deal with the studio.

The pact sets development for unscripted projects based on the literary works of Martin’s clients, including The New York Times bestselling authors Anthony Flacco (Impossible Odds: The Kidnapping of Jessica Buchanan and Her Dramatic Rescue by SEAL Team Six), which is currently in development as a feature for Warner Bros. with Clint Eastwood to direct; Shanna Hogan (Pictures Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story); and Andy Caldwell, whose book Room 1203: O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas Conviction was the basis for September’s ITV America/Martin collaboration, O.J.: Guilty in Vegas. Produced by ITV America’s Outpost Entertainment, the two-hour documentary aired on A&E prior to Simpson’s early October release from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery.

“Sharlene represents some of the leading authors of our time whose thrilling stories of real life events remind us why the crime genre continues to fascinate readers and audiences alike,” said Ed Simpson, EVP business development and international, ITV America. “It’s our pleasure to partner with her to bring a broad range of compelling events and characters to multiple platforms in the unscripted arena.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the ITV America family and look forward to working with them to provide unique and compelling storytelling based on the clients’ books I represent for adaptation, particularly in the much sought after crime space,” added Martin.

Since launching Martin Literary & Media Management in 2003, Sharlene Martin has forged sales and partnerships with major publishers such as Random House, Harper Collins, St. Martin’s Press, Simon and Schuster, and others. In addition to Flacco and Hogan, Martin has repped Raffaele Sollecito (Honor Bound: My Journey to Hell and Back with Amanda Knox); Jane Velez-Mitchell (I Want); Suzanne Hansen (You’ll Never Nanny In This Town Again) and MaryJo Buttafuocco (Getting It Through My Thick Skull).

Martin was the co-creator and producer of Deadly Sins for Discovery ID, which just concluded its sixth season, and has produced numerous other specials based on her clients’ books.