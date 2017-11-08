Word surfaced today of a Nov. 2 arrest of Shameless series regular Ethan Cutkosky on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence near Los Angeles.

According to Burbank police Sgt. John Pfrommer, as quoted by the AP, the 18-year-old, who has been on Shameless from the start, was pulled over last Wednesday night after being spotted straddling lanes and was later arrested. He was released early Thursday morning on $5,000 bail, with a hearing scheduled for Nov. 29, according to CBSLA.

While Shameless‘ eighth season only premiered this past Sunday, filming on the entire season has been completed, so Cutkosky’s arrest won’t have an impact on production. On Shameless, Cutkosky plays Carl, the middle son of William H. Macy’s patriarch, Frank Gallagher. Showtime and Shameless producer Warner Bros. had no comment.

Shameless, Showtime’s longest-running series currently on the air, continues to be the network’s most watched and highest-rated show. The recent Season 8 premiere drew 1.86 million viewers (Live+same day), up +50% vs. the S7 premiere, ranking as Shameless’ second highest rated premiere ever, only behind S3, and the best overall Shameless telecast since season 5. Following such a strong ratings start, a ninth season renewal is likely.