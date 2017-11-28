President Donald Trump is now all-in on backing the accused sexual predator running for the Senate in Alabama, with the White House arguing they need his vote to give corporations a giant tax cut, Seth Meyers said to open Monday night’s Late Night “Closer Look.”

“No matter what else happens, Donald Trump will surely go down as our neediest and most insecure president,” Meyers noted, telling viewers about his simpered on Twitter about the high praise he received for his productivity on yet another alt-right conspiracy theory web site.

Meanwhile, as he headed back to Washington from Florida on Sunday, Trump was followed by a growing number of protesters, his press corp noted, carrying signs saying “Trump is Fake News,” “Go Home and Don’t Come Back” and “Mr. Mueller Is Coming For Your Orange Ass.”

Speaking of sexual harassers, Meyers also went after House Dem leader Nancy Pelosi for defended Rep. John Conyers on Sunday’s Meet the Press “in the most tone deaf way,” insisting to NBC News’s Chuck Todd “We are strengthened by due process” and calling Conyers, who reportedly secretly settled sexual harassment allegations by a former employee “an icon in our country.”

“It doesn’t matter that he’s an icon. If anything it makes it worse,” Meyers said, blasting Pelosi.

Besides, he noted, ” ‘I’m an icon’ is like a sexual harassers catchphrase: ‘Hey, I know you haven’t consented to any of this, but I am an icon’,” Meyers snarked as graphic appeared on screen featuring: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Bill Cosby, Charlie Rose and Bill O’Reilly.