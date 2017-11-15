CAA has signed Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane, one of the most prolific and highest-paid writer-producers working in television, Deadline has confirmed.

MacFarlane is heading to CAA after almost two decades at WME (and predecessor Endeavor). During that span, MacFarlane has built an animated comedy empire with mega-hit Family Guy, and American Dad!, which are still on the air, as well as Family Guy spinoff The Cleveland Show, which ran for four seasons. He most recently created and stars in live-action space dramedy The Orville, which was just renewed for a second season by Fox.

MacFarlane’s agency switch comes as the uber-producer is heading into negotiations on a potential new overall deal at his longtime home, 20th Century Fox TV. He already boasts one of the most lucrative overall deal agreements in town.

On the film side, MacFarlane is behind the Ted comedy franchise, co-wrote, directed and starred in A Million Ways to Die in the West and voiced a lead character in Sing. Additionally, he hosted the Oscars and is a Grammy-nominated singer.