Sean Astin is set to join Julianne Moore in Gloria, an adaptation of the Chilean film of the same name. He joins previously announced cast members Michael Cera, John Turturro, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The original film, which was the Chilean entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, follows a woman who is starting over and is looking for love in her 50s.

Fresh off his stint in Stranger Things, Astin will play Jeremy, a man who is described as a “beautiful disaster” of a man who is destroyed on the inside. He meets the titular Gloria in a Las Vegas casino and they have a wild, alcohol-fueled, romantically charged evening together that ends with Gloria awakening beside the hotel pool — completely alone and badly hung-over.

Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain, who produced the original are set to produce the adaptation as well. FilmNation Entertainment will handle international sales.

