Scorpion star Elyes Gabel has signed with ICM Partners. He follows his agent Brad Schenck who moved to ICM Partners from Paradigm last month.

British actor Gabel plays the lead role of Walter O’Brien in CBS’ drama series Scorpion, now in its fourth season. He also co-starred as Adam Lucas in the final season of Body of Proof for ABC. His other notable TV credits include Game of Thrones and The Borgias.

On the feature side, Gabel appeared with Oscar Isaac in J.C. Chandor-directed A Most Violent Year, and also had key roles in World War Z and Interstellar.

Gabel also is repped by Gary O’Sullivan at Troika in the UK and attorney Matt Johnson of Ziffren Brittenham.