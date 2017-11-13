Pop said today that Season 4 of its comedy Schitt’s Creek will paddle out at 8 PM Wednesday, January 24, followed by the series premiere of aerobics comedy Let’s Get Physical at 8:30.

Co-created by father and son Eugene and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek is Pop’s first original scripted show and its most-watched original series in Live+7, with more than a half-million nightly viewers. Season 3 was up 20% from the previous installment and +39% from Season 1, with all key demos delivering increases. In Season 4, it seems the Roses have somewhat adjusted to the simple life in Schitt’s Creek, the town that was once a thorn in their side. The family continues to lay down roots in pursuit of love, business and higher education. But of course, what would life for the Roses be without a little self-inflicted crazy? Series co-creators Eugene and Daniel Levy continue as executive producers. SCTV alums Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara star along with Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy and Jennifer Robertson.

Created by Connor Pritchard and Dan and Ben Newmark, Let’s Get Physical centers on Joe (Matt Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, aka “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a Brewster’s Millions-type switch to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his archnemesis Barry Cross (Chris Diamantopoulos), who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity: the National Aerobics Championships. AnnaLynne McCord plays Claudia Cross, Joe’s former sweetheart who is now Barry’s wife, a tech-savvy businesswoman, and JAne Seymour will play Joe’s mother, a former Miss Texas who is obsessed with maintaining the family fitness legacy and anti-aging remedies.