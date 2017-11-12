It’s a good weekend to stay inside, advised SNL‘s co-host Colin Jost. “It’s 20 degrees out and everyone you’ve ever heard of is a sex monster.”

Catching the latest Update wasn’t a bad way to spend a cold night either, as Jost and co-host Michael Che stay in their groove with a decent ratio of good-to-bad jokes and one sit-down visitor that made up for another.

Jost’s “sex monster” jab – delivered with an inset picture of Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Roy Moore – was on par with the segment’s best, including Che’s quick dismissal of Sean Combs latest nonsense and Jost’s deflation of Al Gore.

As for the visitors, Kenan Thompson did another minor variation of the one voice in his toolkit, this time reprising his un-asked-for impression of LaVar Ball. Watch it above.

Much better was Cecily Strong’s “Claire from HR,” a frazzled human resources employee all but undone by a couple weeks of sexual harassment seminars and warnings. Take a look:

The show also went topical on this faux-political ad from the DNC, with Kate McKinnon as Nancy Pelosi, Cecily Stron as Dianne Feinstein, Alex Moffat as Chuck Schumer and Larry David, whose Bernie Sanders gets in a dig at David’s controversial concentration camp jokes from last week’s SNL monologue.

Funnier was yet another video chapter in the ongoing, odd couple backstage romance between Leslie Jones and Kyle Mooney, this time with Beck Bennett scheming to get his pal Mooney back.

Most of the cast – and Lorne Michaels – makes an appearance in an elaborate masked ball sequence, with Jost taking repeated punchlines. See what I mean here: