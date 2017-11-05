After a break, Saturday Night Live returned to originals last night. The show, hosted by Larry David with musical guest Miley Cyrus and Alec Baldwin back as President Donald Trump, drew a season high 4.7 rating in Live+same day metered market households as well as a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

That was up a tenth in households from SNL‘s most recent first-run episode on Oct. 14 with host Kumail Nanjiani and musical guest Pink (4.6 HH rating, 2.2 in 18-49), which had set a previous season high in households. This was SNL‘s best household metered market rating since last season’s finale (5.3 with host Dwayne Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry).

In adults 18-49, last night’s show was on the low end, the second lowest this season behind the second episode (1.7) and down -18% from the most recent original.

Saturday Night Live was the #1 telecast last night on the broadcast networks in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, outrating every Saturday primetime telecast on those nets in both categories.