Tiffany Haddish made a winning Saturday Night Live debut as the first Black female stand-up comic to ever host the venerable late-night program. But likely because of the limited name recognition for the Girls Trip star, SNL drew a 4.3 rating in Live+same day metered market households, down from last week’s season high 4.7 for host Larry David, and a season low.

In adults 18-49, possibly boosted by the appearance of pop star Tayler Swift who performed songs from her new album, SNL posted a 1.9 rating in the markets with local people meters, up a tenth from last week.

SNL, whose L+SD numbers do not include 11:30 PM repeats on the West Coast, was he #2 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks, behind only ABC’s coverage of Notre Dame-Miami college football, in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters.