Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Chance The Rapper and featuring musical guest Eminem, drew a 4.3 household Live+Same Day rating in the metered markets and a 2.0 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

That was in line with last week’s show, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with musical guest Taylor Swift, which averaged a 4.3 household rating and a 1.9 in the demo.

SNL, whose totals do not include viewers for the encore telecast at 11:30 PM in the West, was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping all primetime programs on those nets in both measures.