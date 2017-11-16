Sarah Silverman is speaking out about the recent and damning sexual harassment allegations against Louis C.K., a man she calls one of her best friends for 25 years.

“I’ve, of course, been asked to comment, and in full honesty, I really really really don’t want to,” Silverman says in a new episode of her Hulu talk show I Love You, America. “I wish I could sit this one out.”

Silverman, who until now hasn’t addressed the C.K. scandal – she was a guest on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher last week and the subject was not broached – explains her understandable reluctance.

“It’s a real mind f*ck, you know, because I love Louis,” says Silverman on the show available on Hulu later today. “But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, ‘Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?’

“So I hope it’s okay if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it,” she continues, “and also sad, because he’s my friend.”

Take a look at her moving, heartfelt statement above, and read it in full here: