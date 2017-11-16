Sarah Silverman is speaking out about the recent and damning sexual harassment allegations against Louis C.K., a man she calls one of her best friends for 25 years.
“I’ve, of course, been asked to comment, and in full honesty, I really really really don’t want to,” Silverman says in a new episode of her Hulu talk show I Love You, America. “I wish I could sit this one out.”
Silverman, who until now hasn’t addressed the C.K. scandal – she was a guest on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher last week and the subject was not broached – explains her understandable reluctance.
“It’s a real mind f*ck, you know, because I love Louis,” says Silverman on the show available on Hulu later today. “But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, ‘Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?’
“So I hope it’s okay if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it,” she continues, “and also sad, because he’s my friend.”
You’ve probably heard what’s happening in the news recently regarding sexual assault, especially in the entertainment industry. And to be clear, it’s not just Hollywood, it’s everywhere — like this stuff happens in bakeries, too. It’s just not getting written up in The New York Times. This recent calling out of sexual assault has been a long time coming. It’s good. It’s like cutting out tumors. It’s messy and it’s complicated and it is going to hurt, but it’s necessary, and we’ll all be healthier for it.
And it sucks, and some of our heroes will be taken down, and we will discover bad things about people we like, or in some cases, people we love. Let’s just say it. I’m talking about Louis. And I’ve of course been asked to comment, and in full honesty, I really really really don’t want to. I wish I could sit this one out. But then I remembered something I said on this very show, that if it’s mentionable, it’s manageable. So I’m going to address the elephant masturbating in the room. And full disclosure, I’m still processing all this shit. But here’s where I’m at on it as of this moment. It could change tomorrow, and if it does, I will keep you posted.
One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C. K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power with women in f*cked up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely. I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is — but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is.
It’s a real mind f*ck, you know, because I love Louis. But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, “Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?” I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims. They are victims, and they’re victims because of something he did. So I hope it’s okay if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad, because he’s my friend. But I believe with all my heart that this moment in time is essential. It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are. We need to be better. We will be better. I can’t f*cking wait to be better.