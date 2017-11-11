An elephant the size of Louis C.K. went untouched on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher tonight, even as Maher welcomed guest Sarah Silverman, C.K.’s longtime friend and occasional costar, to the panel.

The topic avoidance – there can’t be another word for it – seemed as obvious as it is understandable. Silverman was and is under no obligation to comment, even – perhaps particularly – as her sister, actress Laura Silverman, has tweeted about her own experience with C.K. and his “compulsive, rude and gross” masturbation habit. (See those tweets below).

Maher made a passing reference to C.K. – who just today admitted that allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in a New York Times expose yesterday were, in fact, true – but he did not mention the actor during Sarah Silverman’s interview segment. As a recurring performer on C.K.’s Louie, she played a fictionalized version of herself as one of C.K.’s poker-playing, comedy circle intimates.

Real Time’s C.K. shyness even extended to the YouTube-only, post-show, viewer-questions free-for-all “Overtime” segment. Maher asked guest Chris Matthews, MSNBC’s resident Kennedy expert and admirer, about JFK “f*cking a mafia courier” (“Oh, yeah, that was a problem,” Matthews deadpanned). When the discussion turned to conservative comedians like Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy, former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile cracked, “Of course I’ve slept with half of them.”

Still, no C.K., a non-discussion that came a day after the series of forthright, nuanced tweets by Laura Silverman, who dated C.K. years ago, in which she wrote that C.K. masturbated in front of her more than 20 times. “I did not enjoy it,” Laura Silverman wrote.

The tweets were in response to VICE writer Eve Peyser asking for women’s experiences with men masturbating in front of them without consent.

Laura Silverman wrote about a cross-country trip she took with a pre-fame C.K., whom she had previously dated.

“About 20 times. Not criminal. But compulsive, rude & gross.”

After Peyser quite rightly – perfectly, actually – cautioned commenters to avoid “mansplaining” to Silverman about her experience, the latter tweeted, “Thank you! I have refrained from initiating this conversation for a reason. Not criminal. Not abuse of power. I guess I’m just compelled at this point to be a character witness of sorts for those brave enough to finally come forward.”

“I am not a victim,” Laura Silverman wrote, “but I fully believe those coming forward.”

