White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump did not politicize Tuesday night’s attack in Manhattan when he kicked off his Wednesday tweeting that the terrorist “came into our country trough what is called the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

She also insisted Trump was not pointing the finger at Schumer for paving the way for the attack in that tweet, or in subsequent photo-op remark about the attack, that Democrats are “obstructionists” who “don’t want to do what is right for our country.”

Trump, she insisted, “does not blame Senator Schumer,” and was not politicizing the attack.

Tuesday night, a Uzbek native who had been in the country since 2010 used a truck to mow down eight cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path in lower Manhattan. An additional 13 people were hospitalized.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted this:

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Sanders also insisted Trump did not say the country’s criminal justice system is a “joke” and “laughing stock.” She said Trump had only “voiced his frustration” with the process.

During a photo op, televised on cable news nets, Trump said, “We have to come up with punishment that is far quicker and far greater than these animals are getting right now. We need quick justice and strong justice, much quicker and stronger than we have now. What we have right now is a joke, and it’s a laughing stock. No wonder so much of this stuff takes place.”