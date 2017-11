Saoirse Ronan, flying high in the critically acclaimed Lady Bird, will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Dec. 2. Musical guest will be U2.

The booking was announced on tonight’s SNL hosted by Chance the Rapper, with musical guest Eminem.

The Dec. 2 show is the next original episode, as SNL breaks for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a repeat of the recent Gal Gadot episode.