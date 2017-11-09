EXCLUSIVE: The hot project du jour is Let Her Speak, a Mario Correa script that just got Sandra Bullock attached, subject to landing a director she likes. Bullock will play Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis, who on June 25, 2013, hit the national spotlight when, against extraordinary odds, she singlehandedly staged a 13-hour filibuster. Her stamina not only thwarted GOP leaders’ plans to enact one of the country’s most restrictive anti-choice laws, but resulted in the most far-reaching Supreme Court victory for reproductive rights in a generation.

Let Her Speak covers that historic day and how a onetime teen mom who became a Harvard-trained lawyer showed the courage to change her own life, along with the lives of American women.

The film is being produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists, Jonathan Shukat for ShowKat Productions, and Bullock. They will quickly secure a director and lock in the distributor.

