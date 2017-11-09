Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired all U.S. rights to The Odyssey, director Jérôme Salle’s account of the relationship between Jacques Cousteau and his son Philippe. Written by Salle and Laurent Turner and set to hit theaters this winter, the film focuses on Philippe (Pierre Niney) returning from boarding school to find his father (Lambert Wilson) has become an international celebrity with megalomaniac dreams of grafting gills to humans and creating underwater cities. Jacques cannot see it yet, but Philippe already understands that progress and pollution have begun to lay waste to the submarine world. Despite their mutual love and admiration, violent conflict between these two passionate men is inevitable. But on their greatest adventure together aboard the Calypso, in Antarctica, they will find each other — before tragedy strikes. Audrey Tautou also stars. The film was produced by Nathalie Gastaldo Godeau, Philippe Godeau, Olivier Delbosc and Marc Missonnier. Peter Goldwyn negotiated the deal on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films, with Eva Diederix of Wild Bunch repping the filmmakers.

Sundance Selects has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to Emmy winner Rachel Dretzin’s documentary Far From the Tree, which will have its world premiere Friday at the DOC NYC festival ahead of its summer theatrical release. The film explores the ups and downs of parents raising children with different lives, following families as they cope with the challenges presented by Down syndrome, dwarfism, autism and having a child in prison. From Participant Media, in association with Flux Films an Ark Media production, the docu was produced by Dretzin, Solomon and Jamila Ephron, who co-directed. Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann serve as executive producers, along with Mary Bing of Flux Films. The deal was negotiated by Josh Braun of Submarine and Gabe Brakin and Krista Wegener of Participant for the filmmakers with Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films.