The Producers Guild of America said today that Ryan Murphy will be lauded with the 2018 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at the 29th annual PGA Awards on January 20 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Being a prolific producer is itself an achievement. But it takes a truly unique talent like Ryan Murphy to forge a producing career that touches so many different genres—from horror, to comedy, to musicals, to fact-based drama—and infuse them all with such distinctive voice and passion,” PGA Awards chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said in unveiling the award. “In addition to his many other credits, Ryan is even a former producer of the Producers Guild Awards itself, which makes the opportunity to honor him this year even more special.”

Murphy has won four Emmys: for best limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (for which he also has a PGA kudo), outstanding short form nonfiction/reality series for an Inside Look behind that show, outstanding TV movie for The Normal Heart (for which he also counts a 2014 PGA Stanley Kramer award), and comedy directing for Glee. Altogether the FX and Fox shows Murphy has created have won several more Emmys including American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck, Feud and Glee. Next up for Murphy in early 2018 is FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story starring Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

James L. Brooks was the 2017 recipient of the PGA’s Norman Lear Award. Previous honorees include Shonda Rhimes, Mark Gordon, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, David L. Wolper, Aaron Spelling, Carsey/Werner/Mandabach, Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, Mark Burnett and Lear himself.