EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Eggold, who played beloved character Tom Keen in The Blacklist since the successful NBC show’s pilot episode, has joined the cast of Spike Lee’s feature Black Klansman. He will join Adam Driver, John David Washington and Topher Grace in the Focus Features film.

Black Klansman centers on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), an African-American police officer who successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan. Eggold will portray Walter Breachway, a dishonorably discharged Army vet, and local chapter president of the Colorado Springs Ku Klux Klan who became a head recruiter working to induct Ron into the illicit organization.

The film is being produced by Lee with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, QC Entertainment and Blumhouse.

Eggold recently starred concurrently in both NBC’s The Blacklist as well as a limited spinoff series The Blacklist: Redemption, which was centered on his Tom Keen character, the schoolteacher who led a double life.

He also directed and wrote the romantic comedy Literally, Right Before Aaron, which debuted at Tribeca and starred Justin Long and Cobie Smulders. He also recently starred in the So Yong Kim-directed feature Lovesong and appeared opposite Jessica Chastain in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. He is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.