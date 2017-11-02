My Best Friend’s Wedding star Rupert Everett and The Night Of’s John Turturro’s Italian TV adaptation of Umberto Eco’s crime novel The Name of the Rose has found an international distributor.

Germany’s Tele Munchen Group has acquired international rights outside of Italy for the eight-part series, commissioned by Italian public broadcaster Rai.

It had been thought Wild Bunch would distribute when the project was announced this month.

The €26m ($30 million) series is produced by Italian production company Palomar, the firm behind Young Montalbano and 11 Marzo.

The Name of the Rose, which is set in the Middle Ages, was previously made into a feature film starring Christian Slater and Sean Connery and directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud in 1986. The story follows Franciscan monk William of Baskerville and his apprentice Adso who witness a series of murders at a secluded monastery in the Alps. While the pair are investigating, they are hunted by Bernardo Gui, a merciless inquisitor who prosecutes those who criticize the Pope.

Turturro will star as William of Baskerville with Everett playing Gui. The series is written by Andrea Porporati (La Piovra), Nigel Williams (The Sea Wolf) and Giacomo Battiato (Karol: A Man Who Becomes Pope), with Battiato directing and Luther and Penny Dreadful’s John Conroy as director of photography.

Principal photography will start in January 2018 in the Cinecitta Studios in Rome and on location around Lazio and Abruzzo. It is expected to air in the first quarter of 2019.

The Name of the Rose is the latest Italian drama to feature A-list U.S talent and follows shows such as Frank Spotnitz’s Medici: The Masters of Florence, which stared Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.

TMG managing director Herbert L. Kloiber said: “Umberto Eco’s novel The Name of the Rose is a monumental masterpiece. We are thrilled to be part of this high-class, state-of-the-art adaptation, which will also resonate well with a young audience that loves the suspenseful story in a gloomy and thrilling medieval setting. Those who are already familiar with the book will see a new modern take and details to this multilayered story that can only be told in a series.”

Rai’s head of drama Tinni Andreatta said: “The series combines a dream team of the best Italian creativity with the excellence of international talent, using European history to tell a story with universal appeal.”