World of Wonder, creators of Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and Out of Iraq, Million Dollar Listing franchise, and HBO’s Mapplethorpe, is launching new subscription streaming service WOW Presents Plus, featuring pop culture, drag and LGBT programming.

The premium streaming service will feature new original series with Drag Race breakout stars including Valentina, Bob the Drag Queen and Detox, and programs from emerging and established talent including AB Soto, the Sugarpill team, designer Marco Marco, and more. The series will also curate programming from the company’s library of films, TV shows and live events.

The ad-free service is available today at wow-presents.com and on iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Android for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. It includes a free trial subscription for 30 days upon signup.

World of Wonder’s owned and operated digital and social footprint continues to expand. The company more than doubled its YouTube subscribers year over year, increasing its instagram following by 50% this year, and reaching nearly 500,000 page views each month on its WOW Report blog. The company currently clocks four million views per week on its YouTube channel WOW Presents, which produces a slate of original shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. The series received an Outstanding Unstructured Reality Emmy nomination this year, the only digital program nominated in a category among all TV shows.