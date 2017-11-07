Roy Halladay, a former star pitcher who won two Cy Young Awards and threw one of only two no-hitters in Major League Baseball postseason history, died today when the small plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast. He was 40.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said the single-engine aircraft was registered to Halladay’s father and that the younger Halladay was the only person aboard. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to a call around noon local time and found the light-sport category plane “upside down in shallow water.”

“The FAA will release the aircraft registration after local authorities release that information. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate,” FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said in a statement. “The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.”

Halladay was a force on the mound for more than a decade, playing with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. During his time in the City of Brotherly Love, he led the team to the 2010 playoffs, earning a Cy Young Award along the way. In the National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds that year, he pitched only the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history, after Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series. It was Halladay’s second no-hit game of the season, having hurled a perfect game that May 29 against the Florida Marlins.

He also started the 2012 All-Star Game and finished that season as the runner-up for a third Cy Young, also having won in it 2003 with the Blue Jays. He retired in 2013 with a career 203-105 record and 3.38 ERA.