Things are looking good for Roseanne. ABC has ordered an additional episode of its upcoming revival, bringing the total to nine, Deadline has confirmed.

The reboot will feature the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. It’s slated for a midseason premiere in 2018.

The additional episode order is a good omen for the series. NBC also gave an additional two-episode order to Will & Grace before its premiere, and it since has been renewed for two more seasons.

When it premiered on ABC, Roseanne broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. It also dominated the ratings as one of the highest-rated television series on the air for its near-decade run.

During the Television Critics Association press tour last summer, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the updated series will be true to what it was when fans embraced it during its heyday. She also assured fans, per the season-ending death of Dan (Goodman), that “Dan is definitely still alive.” The series ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997 and has remained popular in syndication.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine first reported the additional episode order.