A memoir by Rose McGowan, the actress and activist who was an original whistleblower in Hollywood’s widening sexual harassment scandal, is due out January 30, publisher HarperOne said today. It also released the book jacket for Brave; take a look above.

McGowan was among the women named by The New York Times in its exposé on Harvey Weinstein published a month ago that began the harassment and abuse scandal. It said that eight settlements were paid to women who found themselves badgered for sex by the executive, including the Charmed and Chosen actress. She tweeted this just ahead of the article’s publication:

Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

In the days after the Times report surfaced, McGowan was even more outspoken on Twitter — one of her posts read simply, “What about Bob?” — and her account was locked for about 12 hours on October 12. The social media giant said it was because she had tweeted a phone number in violation of its rules. Once her account was back online, McGowan launched #womenboycotttwitter in protest — and it soon began trending. Other actors, directors and writers including Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, Debra Messing and Amber Tamblyn tweeted their support for the cause.

McGowan’s publisher calls Brave “a raw, honest, and poignant memoir/manifesto — a no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches account of the rise of a millennial icon, fearless activist, and unstoppable force for change who is determined to expose the truth about the entertainment industry, dismantle the concept of fame, shine a light on a multibillion-dollar business built on systemic misogyny, and empower people everywhere to wake up and be brave.”

McGowan has a busy 2018 planned; along with the book release, she is launching an album, skincare line and documentary.