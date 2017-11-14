UPDATED November 14, 3:30 PM: Actress and activist Rose McGowan was arrested in Virginia for felony possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday. She turned herself into authorities and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The arrest happens after airport police found traces of narcotics in belongings she left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport after she arrived on a flight from Los Angeles on Jan. 20. A warrant was obtained by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department on Feb. 1

McGowan has been in the spotlight as of late for coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997. When the narcotic accusations against McGowan surfaced, she was very vocal. She said it was an attempt to silence her and was a “load of horseshit.”

“Are they trying to silence me?” McGowan tweeted earlier today about the warrant for her arrest. “What a load of horseshit.”

“Her personal belongings that were left behind from a flight arriving on Jan. 20 tested positive for narcotics,” said Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge.” The charge against her, he told Deadline, is a felony.

Airport police, he said, “have been issued a bench warrant and entered it into a national law enforcement database.”

“Refusing Weinstein’s hush money, Rose McGowan calls out Hollywood,” she later tweeted. And then, in response to recent allegations against Kevin Spacey – and other uncorroborated allegations against other prominent gay men in Hollywood – she tweeted: “Spacey Singer Spacey Singer Ancier Geffen good afternoon. How are you today?”

“We are an army of thorns,” she added.