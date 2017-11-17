EXCLUSIVE: Rose Byrne is set to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Paramount Pictures’ comedy, Instant Family, from Daddy’s Home helmer Sean Anders. The pic, written by Anders and John Morris, follows a couple who decide to adopt through the foster-care system and find themselves in over their heads raising three wild kids.

Anders, Morris, Wahlberg and Steve Levinson are producing the pic, which aims to start shooting next year.

Anders also directed the recently-released Daddy’s Home 2 — with Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson — came in at the number two spot on its opening weekend with a domestic tally of $29.65M.

Byrne has proven strong comedic chops with her performances in films like Bridesmaids, Neighbors, The Internship, and Spy with Melissa McCarthy. Her upcoming film slate includes Sony’s live-action/CG adaptation of Peter Rabbit and the Judd Apatow-produced Juliet, Naked, based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel.

