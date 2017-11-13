The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) has received a helping hand from Chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt. He has made a sizable personal donation to the EdTA’s JumpStart Theatre program.

The generous donation was celebrated at the cabaret benefit “Thespians Go Hollywood” and helps the EdTA give their theatre initiative a significant expansion. The benefit event helps raise funds for growing access to theatre in underserved schools.

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) has been formed as the fundraising arms of EdTA, to provide financial support to enhance theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs for every student. The (EdTA) is a national nonprofit organization with approximately 100,000 student and professional members.