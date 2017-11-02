The first Goosebumps, which starred Jack Black, made $150.17M for Sony and launched a sequel that is tentatively slated for Sept. 2018. Sony just hired writer Rob Lieber to get a script together for the second in the franchise. Jack Black has not yet done a deal on this but we hear that he will likely be a part of the second one as well. The films are based on the popular childrens books by R.L. Stine.

It’s not clear which book will be made into the sequel as yet. We’re told that there are multiple scripts in play for Goosebumps 2 all for different books; some of the books have Black’s character and some don’t. But it’s a no brainer to bring the Black character back.

Goosebumps 2 is produced by Neal H. Moritz through his Original Film banner. Deborah Forte of Scholastic Entertainment, which published the books, is also producing.

Lieber is repped by Verve, Fourth Wall Management and attorneys at Sloane Offer.