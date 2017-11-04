Riverdale star KJ Apa is accepting blame for the solo car accident in September that followed a 14-hour day on set, but notes that the series’ work schedule and practices have not changed.

“That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” Apa says in an Esquire feature profile. “I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home.” He adds that the accident, which left him unharmed, “was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m okay — it could have been a lot worse.”

But the accident, which prompted SAG-AFTRA to send a team to the Vancouver set of the CW/Warner Bros.’ production, has not, apparently, had any significant impact on work practices. “The schedule didn’t change. It’s still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day.”

Even so, Apa said, he “was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after.”

WBTV released a statement following the accident that read, in part, “KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him.”