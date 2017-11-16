Jason Katims’ music-fueled high school drama Rise has often been compared to This Is Us for its emotional storytelling. So it was natural for the newcomer to take over hit This Is Us when the latter wraps its season. (This Is Us produces 18-episodes seasons vs. the standard 22.)

There will be a passing of the baton, with Rise, from creator Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, launching Tuesday, March 13 at 10 PM immediately following the season finale of This Is Us. Rise will then move to its regular 9 PM time slot the following Tuesday, March 20.

Good Girls, from creator Jenna Bans, will take over the post-Voice Monday 10 PM slot currently occupied by military drama The Brave, which will not be getting additional episodes. Per NBC, The Brave, which has been a modest but steady performer in the hour, was designed to do a 13-episode season, with a Season 2 renewal decision to be made at a later date.

Good Girls will debut Monday, February 26 at 10 PM, immediately following the spring-cycle premiere of The Voice, featuring new coach Kelly Clarkson alongside Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

In Live+7 ratings, The Brave has grown by 60% in the 18-49 demographic and by 3.2 million viewers overall (5.3 million to 8.5 million). With the addition of projected non-linear ratings, the L+7 figure grows to a 1.96 in 18-49.

“[Creator] Dean Georgaris and our executive producers and cast have created a compelling drama, with top-notch production values, that have captured the intense pressure facing our military personnel in the field and the analysts back home in their unrelenting fight to protect our freedom,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work they all do.”

Here is more information on Good Girls and Rise:

GOOD GIRLS

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From executive producer Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “The Family”) comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little “Thelma & Louise” with a bit of “Breaking Bad.”

The cast includes Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men,” “Another Period”), Retta (“Parks and Recreation,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”), Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” “Arrested Development”), Reno Wilson (“Mike & Molly”), Manny Montana (“Graceland”), Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”), Izzy Stannard (“Brad’s Status”), and Matthew Lillard (“Twin Peaks,” “Bosch”).

Jenna Bans will write and executive produce. Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Masters of Sex,” “Justified,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “The Family”) also executive produces.

“Good Girls” is produced by Universal Television.

RISE

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, Shirley Rumierk and Rosie Perez.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. “Rise” is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.