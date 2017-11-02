Nickelodeon has set the voice cast for its new 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, slated to premiere in 2018 on the Viacom-owned net.

The reimaging follows brothers Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo on new adventures as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City.

Omar Miller (Ballers) will play the oldest brother Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) is the self-professed ‘coolest’ brother Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) portrays Donatello, an unflappable mechanical genius and tech wizard, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) is the youngest brother Michelangelo, an artist and awesome skateboarder, and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) plays April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker. Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) also joins the cast as Splinter, both father figure and sensei to the Turtles.

Veteran animation industry voice actor Rob Paulsen is voice directing the series.

The new 26-episode series is co-executive produced by Andy Suriano (character designer, Samurai Jack) and Ant Ward (supervising producer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise began as a comic book series in the 1980s before expanding to film, TV, and video games. Nickelodeon premiered a computer-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2012 that ran for five seasons, and two years later, Michael Bay produced the movie version starring Will Arnett and Megan Fox. Both Arnett and Fox reprised their roles in the 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.