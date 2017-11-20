Ridley Scott’s expedition drama The Terror is heading around the world after Amazon struck a global output deal with AMC Studios. The streaming service has inked an agreement that will see it take first-run rights to in-house shows from the Breaking Bad broadcaster in 28 territories including Australia, Germany, Italy, India, and Japan.

The agreement will also see subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service have second run rights to shows in a number of other countries.

The Terror is the first series to emerge from the deal and will air around the world in 2018. The anthology drama, which stars Mad Men’s Jared Harris, Outlander’s Tobias Menzies and Game of Thrones’ Ciaran Hinds, is based on the true story of the Arctic expedition of Captain John Franklin. The drama follows the group as they attempt to discover the Northwest Passage but are faced with treacherous conditions, disease, impending starvation, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown. It is produced by AMC Studios in association with Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360.

The deal comes after Amazon struck a golden handcuffs deal with Robert Kirkman, one of AMC Studios key creatives, earlier this year. The streaming service struck a first-look deal with The Walking Dead creator and his Skybound Entertainment label in August after his deal with AMC ended.

Brad Beale, Vice President Worldwide Televison Acquisition, Amazon Prime Video, said the deal was another in its efforts to extend the selection of “premium” shows to its global audience. “We are thrilled to bring new shows from AMC, starting with The Terror, to our Prime members around the world,” he added.

Rick Olshansky, President of Business Operations, AMC Studios, said: “AMC Studios and Amazon already enjoy a successful programming partnership. This agreement underscores the high global demand for AMC’s must-have content and franchises and enables us to bring our popular shows to a wide global audience.”