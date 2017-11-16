YouTube Red’s comedy series Rhett & Link’s Buddy System is set to return with its second season on Nov. 29. Joining stars and co-creators Rhett McLaughlin and Charles “Link” Neal this season are celebrity guests Tony Hale (Veep), Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory), Leslie Bibb (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby), Rob Corddry (Ballers) and more.

The eight-episode season will be directed by Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine) and will be executive produced by the original creative team of the series which includes McLaughlin, Neal as well as Stevie Wynne Levine and Jason Berger & Amy Laslett for Kids at Play. Michael Jamin and Sivert Glarum (King Of The Hill) will serve as the showrunners.

The sophomore season of Buddy System will follow Rhett and Link’s powerful friendship in a new and refreshing way by asking: What if Rhett and Link had never met in 1st grade and went on to become hosts of the popular internet show Good Mythical Morning? That said, the season will take place in a parallel universe, where instead of growing up together in North Carolina, they meet as adults in Los Angeles after Link is forced to move into Rhett’s empty top bunk. Will they each be able to grow enough of a friendship to form the “buddy system” their counterparts enjoy in this universe? Watch the brand new trailer above.

The new season will also welcome MaryLynn Rajskub (24) Michael McDonald (The Heat ), Page Kennedy (Rush Hour), David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), Garrett Morris (Ant-Man), and Alison Rich (Angie Tribeca).