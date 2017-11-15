EXCLUSIVE: Haroon ‘Boon’ Saleem has been hired to be executive vice president of production at Red Hour, the company run by Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock. Saleem has 20 years of experience, and served as an executive on such films as The Chronicles of Narnia, Ray, Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D, Into the Forest, I Am Legend and Hancock. Saleem will report to Weinstock and Stiller and will develop, package and manage Red Hour projects. The company, which has a partnership with Bold Films, has films spread around at Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM and CBS Films as well as shows at Amazon, Hulu, IFC, TBS, the CW, Fullscreen and Verizon’s Go90.

Red Hour is currently in production on the Showtime event miniseries Escape at Dannemora, with Stiller directing and Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano and Bonnie Hunt starring. They have recently wrapped production on two films for Netflix, Eggplant Emoji and Alex Strangelove, and have eight new movies sold and in development as well as nine new television shows.