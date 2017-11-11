Actress Rebel Wilson says she’ll no longer “be polite” when witnessing or experiencing sexual harassment. Her vow – “Interpret that as you will,” she writes – came at the end of a string of nine tweets today regarding her experience being sexually harassed by both a “top director” and a male star.

Wilson didn’t name names, but described the incidents. The encounter with the star involved the actor repeatedly asking Wilson to commit a lewd act, as the actor’s male friends laughed and tried to record the scene on their iPhones. Wilson says she was later threatened by the star’s representatives to keep quiet.

Regarding the director, Wilson says that early in her career she had a “hotel room encounter” with him. “I thought we were there to talk comedy,” she writes, noting that “nothing physical happened” because the director’s wife called “and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses.”

“I know, moving forward,” writes Wilson, “that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or something I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will.”

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud… — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017