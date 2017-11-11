Actress Rebel Wilson says she’ll no longer “be polite” when witnessing or experiencing sexual harassment. Her vow – “Interpret that as you will,” she writes – came at the end of a string of nine tweets today regarding her experience being sexually harassed by both a “top director” and a male star.
Wilson didn’t name names, but described the incidents. The encounter with the star involved the actor repeatedly asking Wilson to commit a lewd act, as the actor’s male friends laughed and tried to record the scene on their iPhones. Wilson says she was later threatened by the star’s representatives to keep quiet.
Regarding the director, Wilson says that early in her career she had a “hotel room encounter” with him. “I thought we were there to talk comedy,” she writes, noting that “nothing physical happened” because the director’s wife called “and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses.”
“I know, moving forward,” writes Wilson, “that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or something I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will.”
Here are the tweets, beginning with the most recent: