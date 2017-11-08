Universal Television Alternative Studio has signed an overall deal with veteran unscripted producer Rebecca Mayer who has served as executive producer on such shows as hit reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and the syndicated talk show FabLife.

Under the pact, she will create and executive produce original content under her Spider Lovely banner, and will help in developing other projects at UTAS.

NBCUniversal’s alternative TV studio, launched in summer 2016 by Paul Telegdy and Meredith Ahr, is behind such NBC reality series the Jennifer Lopez-toplined summer competition series World of Dance, which was renewed for a second season; reality series Better Late Than Never, also renewed for a Season 2; as well as game shows The Wall and Hollywood Game Night.

Upcoming NBC series from the studio include Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It and the Chris Hardwick-hosted The Awesome Show.

Mayer has served as showrunner and executive producer on docuseries, live, and live-to-tape formats in the U.S. and UK including the Pivot roundtable news talk series TakePart Live.

She is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Schreck, Rose.