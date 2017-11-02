Rebecca Ferguson is in talks to play Oscar winner Patricia Neal alongside Hugh Bonneville as children’s novelist Roald Dahl in John Hay’s Untitled Roald Dahl & Patricia Neal project. Goldcrest Films is financing, co-producing and handling worldwide sales, introducing the pic to buyers at the AFM. Principal photography is scheduled to commence late January 2018.

The film is described as a bittersweet, comedic and heart-warming story of Neal and Dahl’s marriage. The story is set in New York, England and Los Angeles at the beginning of the 60s and recounts Dahl’s struggles to write some of his most famous works while Neal returns to acting with Hud (for which she won her Oscar).

Hay directed 2011 BBC kids movie Lost Christmas which won an International Emmy. He is co-scripting the current project with David Logan based on Stephen Michael Shearer’s novel An Unquiet Life.

Ferguson is currently in production on Mission: Impossible 6 and is next up in Fox/Chernin’s The Greatest Showman. She’s repped by Tavistock Wood, ICM and Actors Scandinavia.

Elliot Jenkins for Atticus Pictures and Pascal Degove for Goldcrest Films are producing. Goldcrest Post (Murder On The Orient Express, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) will provide picture and sound post services.