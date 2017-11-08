Rebecca Damon has been appointed president of SAG-AFTRA’s New York local, succeeding Mike Hodge, who died in September. Damon had been elected first vice president of the local in August, and has been serving as acting president since Hodge’s death. Her appointment was made by a unanimous vote of the local’s board of directors. Damon also serves as SAG-AFTRA’s executive vice president, the union’s second-highest elected office.

“I served alongside Mike Hodge from the moment I became a board member,” she said in a statement. “He was a dear friend, a cherished mentor and a stellar leader. Being selected by the board to serve as New York president in the wake of his passing is more than an honor; it’s a tremendous responsibility. Mike’s legacy of protecting and fighting for New York members will guide me as I take on this important work.”

Damon has been a strong ally of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, who congratulated Damon on her appointment. “Her deep commitment to the membership and her dedication to the union are hallmarks of her leadership,” Carteris said. “I have no doubt she will continue to expand on that extraordinary service in this new role.”​

A New York-based actor and voice-over performer, Damon is national chair of the guild’s government review committee, chair of the MOVE New York Committee, and serves on several other committees including Executive, Finance and Government Affairs and Public Policy. She also serves on the President’s Task Force on Education, Outreach and Engagement, and as chair of the Member Outreach Relations & Education Committee.