EXCLUSIVE: China’s Movie View International and film fund Truth Fair Film Investment Ltd have joined to co-produce and finance U.S. and international productions. Their first project is Rob Cohen’s adaptation of comic book Razor.

Movie View, a leading film publication, will co-produce the movie and has Greater China distribution rights. Number 11 Films and Lotus Entertainment are presenting to buyers at the AFM under a sales and financing partnership they entered into earlier this year.

Movie View and Truth Fair Film are providing equity finance for the picture. Overall, the fund will look to finance and produce 5-10 non-Chinese films per year and will retain the China rights on each project.

Cohen, who also wrote the screenplay, is partnered with The Crow producer Jeff Most of Most Films to produce Razor. Comicbook Productions Ltd is co-producing, with the UK’s Head Gear Films and Lip Sync Productions executive producing.

London Night Studios Razor is based on two of Everette Hartsoe’s comic book series, Razor and Stryke. Known as a “Bad Girl” comic, Razor has sold over 6M copies worldwide and tells the story of a woman — impervious to pain after the death of both her sister and father — who becomes a superheroine and wears a get-up with razors on her arms to go after evil in Chinatown.

Razor and The Crow have a shared history with Hartsoe and The Crow‘s James O’Barr inspired to create the comics due to the loss of someone dear to them. In O’Barr’s case, it was the unsolved loss of his fiancé by a hit and run driver. In Hartsoe’s case, his younger sister was murdered when he was only 15. In grief, he created, Razor.

Those two comics subsequently appeared in a series of crossover comics that led to a shared universe and a No. 1 graphic novel The Crow/ Razor.

Cohen is best-known for creating and directing the debut films for The Fast And The Furious and XXX franchises. His next film, The Hurricane Heist, is getting a wide theatrical release domestically in February 2018 via Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures.

“Razor checked all the boxes in terms of the kind of film we were looking to get involved with,” says Movie View’s San Mu. “It’s an action-packed, female-driven revenge and redemption story with long term franchise potential and who better to be partnering with than Rob Cohen who has launched some of the most successful action franchises in history and Jeff Most who did such an amazing job with The Crow.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be co-producing the launch of the Razor franchise with such well-placed, experienced and knowledgeable Chinese production and marketing talent as San Mu and the rest of the team at Truth Fair Investment and Movie View International,” adds Jeff Most.

Truth Fair’s other investments include sci-fi shark movie The Meg, starring Jason Statham and releasing next year; Warriors Of The Future for 2019; The Founding Of An Army which released this summer; The Adventurers with Jean Reno, Qi Shu and Andy Lau; and 2016 Jackie Chan-starrer Skiptrace.

Additional producers on Razor include Grant Cramer, Christopher Milburn, Anna Wang and Philip Lee.

Cohen is managed by Craig Baumgarten at Zero Gravity Management and represented by Steve Rabineau at WME; his attorney is Michael Schenkman at Bloom, Hergot, Diemer, Rosenthal.