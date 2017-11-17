Code Black and Homeland actor Raza Jaffrey has enlisted in Paramount’s female espionage thriller The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively and Jude Law. The studio is partnering with IM Global and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli on the project. The Handmaid’s Tale director/exec producer Reed Morano is directing the first film of what they hope will become a franchise.

Written by Mark Burnell, the pic a woman who, after being told that the crash that killed her family was an act of terror covered up by intelligence agencies, goes on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told.

Paramount has slated a release date for February 22, 2019.

Jaffrey, who just wrapped filming a season-long arc on the Netflix reboot series Lost In Space and the indie film Cliffs Of Freedom with Christopher Plummer, is repped by United Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.