EXCLUSIVE: Parks and Recreation alums Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman are reuniting to voice the lead roles in White Fang, the animated film based on Jack London’s classic 1906 novel. Alexandre Espirages, an Oscar winner for his short film Mr. Hublot, is attached to direct the pic, with Big Beach, French animation company Superprod and Luxembourg’s Bidibul Productions producing.

Courtesy of Big Beach

It’s the classic tale of a canine’s pull between life in the wild and a life of domestication. Offerman and Jones will voice the married couple Weedon and Maggie Scott.

Dominique Monfery and Serge Frydman co-wrote the screenplay. Producers are Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf of Big Beach alongside Superprod’s Oscar-nominated team Clément Calvet and Jérémie Fajner (Song of the Sea) and Bidibul’s Lilian Eche and Christel Henon. Big Beach’s Leah Holzer will serve as exec producer with Backup Media financing the development.

UTA Independent Film Group is handling North American sales, while SC Films International will rep the film internationally. Wild Bunch will distribute the film in France in March.

Jones and Offerman are repped by UTA.