Randy Falco, the former longtime NBC exec who has spent this decade leading Univision Communications, has re-upped as the Hispanic media company’s president and CEO through January 2020.

“Randy has been the architect of UCI’s evolution since 2011, guiding the Company’s tremendous expansion, steadily improving Univision’s financial performance and significantly improving the balance sheet by paying down debt,” commented Haim Saban, chairman of Univision’s board. “With Randy’s vision, UCI has remained the undisputed leader in Spanish-language media and at the same time successfully diversified into English-language media to provide young, diverse Americans with the content they crave in the formats they seek.”

Although Univision faces more competition than ever from longtime rival Telemundo in the linear ratings race, under Falco it has expanded its scope to include digital media, acquiring properties such as Gizmodo Media and The Onion and launching multi-platform brand Fusion. Falco, who spent 30 years in various roles at NBC, has also emerged as a vocal defender of the company’s news veterans, including Jorge Ramos, as they have covered the election and immigration policies of President Trump.

Univision now claims about 108 million average monthly unduplicated viewers and operates 12 broadcast and cable networks and 123 local TV and radio stations. While it has been privately held over the last few years, the company scheduled a conference call for later this morning to discuss its third-quarter results.