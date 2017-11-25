Actor Rance Howard has died today at the age of 89. The father of director Ron Howard, appeared in many of his films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news saying that he and his brother Clint were “blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons.” He added, “He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/ great personal integrity. We love & miss U Dad.”

Ron Howard kept many of his movies in the family. Like his brother, his father appeared in his classic films Splash, Cocoon, and Parenthood. He also had a role in How the Grinch Stole Christmas as well as his son’s feature debut, Grand Theft Auto. Outside of the Howard-directed films, the Oklahoma native appeared in the Academy Award-winning Chinatown starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway and Alexander Payne’s critically acclaimed Nebraska. Rance Howard was last seen on the big screen in Broken Memories, which follows a story about a son struggling with his father’s Alzheimer’s.

On the TV side of things, he has appeared in Murder, She Wrote, Seinfeld, Bones, The X-Files,, Grey’s Anatamoy, and alongside his son in Happy Days. He also earned an Emmy nomination for the children’s program Through the Magic Pyramid.

His wife, Judy died earlier this year. He is survived by his sons as well as his grandchildren Bryce Dallas, Paige, Joceyln, and Reed Cross.