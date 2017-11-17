Dwayne Johnson and his San Andreas director Brad Peyton are back on the big screen for Rampage, the movie adaptation of the video game that New Line Cinema and Warner Bros are prepping for an April 20 release. Check out the trailer above.

In the screenplay by Ryan Engle and Carlton Cuse & Ryan J. Condal and Adam Sztykiel, Johnson plays a primatologist who must save the world after a rogue genetic experiment mutates animals — including a beloved silverback gorilla he saved in the wild at birth — into raging creatures that invade the U.S. (The trailer shows off its own movie DNA too: just like San Andreas, the Rock rocks a helicopter.)

Naomie Harris co-stars with Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Peyton and Hiram Garcia are producers.

Weta Digital and VFX supervisor Colin Strause (San Andreas, Hardcore Henry, X-Men franchise and The Avengers) do the effects honors, and help with the best line of the trailer: “Oh, you didn’t know about the 30-foot wolf?” Morgan asks.