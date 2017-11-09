Veteran literary agent and manager Lucy Stutz has joined Rain Management Group.

Stutz began her career in the programming department at Showtime before transitioning to representation and working as a successful agent at The Rothman Agency. After taking a hiatus from entertainment to raise her family and focus on her political and charitable work, Stutz returned to start Tantrum Management where she has been focused on writers and directors with an emphasis on female artists.

“We are excited to be working with Lucy who not only has great taste and instincts” said RMG partner Anne Damato “but also a wonderful reputation and great relationships”.